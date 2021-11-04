Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,100 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,422,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,197.8 days.

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVCBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

