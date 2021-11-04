SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 92.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. Equities analysts forecast that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SWK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

