Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £284.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.56. Sylvania Platinum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18). Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

