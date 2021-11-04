Symrise (SY1) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Symrise (FRA: SY1):

10/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €132.50 ($155.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – Symrise was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/22/2021 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/21/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/6/2021 – Symrise was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Symrise stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €123.85 ($145.71). 321,908 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.20. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

