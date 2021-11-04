T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.36.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $112.81 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 120,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 248,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

