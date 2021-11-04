T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.94. 9,422,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,848. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $112.81 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Mobile US stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $792,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

