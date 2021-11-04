Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,749. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $586.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

