Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.20 Million

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce $865.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.50 million and the lowest is $789.22 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $957.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

TTWO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.16. 1,690,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,654. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

