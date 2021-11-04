Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Raymond James

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Shares of TNDM opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,828.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,968,625. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

