Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.