TD Securities Increases Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$21.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 709,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,375. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

