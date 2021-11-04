TD Securities Increases Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CUF.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE CUF.UN traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$11.58. 279,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.79. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$11.81.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.