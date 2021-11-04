TD Securities Increases Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CUF.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

TSE CUF.UN traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$11.58. 279,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.79. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$11.81.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.