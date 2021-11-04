TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce sales of $77.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.50 million. TechTarget reported sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $304.64 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TechTarget by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.77. 204,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. TechTarget has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.