TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of TTGT opened at $97.82 on Thursday. TechTarget has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

