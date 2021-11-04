TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TechTarget by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

