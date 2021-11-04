Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $22.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 1,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,220. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

