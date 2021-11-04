Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

TNK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 385,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.03. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

