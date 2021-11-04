Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $348.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $328.50 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.