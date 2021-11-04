Telenet Group’s (TLGHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. New Street Research raised shares of Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

TLGHY stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

