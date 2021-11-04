Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

