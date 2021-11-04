Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 736,458 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $19.86. 8,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

