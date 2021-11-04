TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$30.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.70.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

TSE T traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$28.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.70. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.97 and a 1 year high of C$29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.53 billion and a PE ratio of 30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

