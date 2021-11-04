Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 116,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $635,428.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 541,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,864. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

