Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 12,822,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,544,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

