Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCEHY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.34.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $581.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Tencent had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $21.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

