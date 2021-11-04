Tenneco (TEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEN opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.43. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenneco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Tenneco worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

