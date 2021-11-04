Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Terminix Global in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:TMX opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

