Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Terminix Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TMX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 1,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,619. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Terminix Global has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Terminix Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Terminix Global worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.