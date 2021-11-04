Ternium Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 995% compared to the average daily volume of 1,848 call options.

Ternium stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,381. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ternium by 282.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $1,618,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $4,368,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

