Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Terumo stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. Terumo has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terumo will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

