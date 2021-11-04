Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.51 billion and the highest is $16.58 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $51.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 billion to $54.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

TSLA stock traded up $22.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,236.39. 930,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,726,832. Tesla has a 52 week low of $396.03 and a 52 week high of $1,215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $829.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,347 shares of company stock valued at $90,937,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Mark Stevens lifted its position in Tesla by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

