Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,215.39

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,215.39 and last traded at $1,213.86, with a volume of 34416257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,172.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 392.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $829.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,347 shares of company stock worth $90,937,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

