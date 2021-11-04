Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $75.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,860. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 168,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 75,503 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $7,541,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 258,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 289,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

