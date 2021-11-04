Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

