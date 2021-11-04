The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS.

NYSE:ALL traded down $10.08 on Thursday, reaching $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 124,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,820. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

