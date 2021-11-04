The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $2998.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded The Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.