The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Down to $34.86

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $33.52. The Andersons shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 255 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

