The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

