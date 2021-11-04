The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.28. 43,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.62. The Brink’s has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

