The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 43,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 401,463 shares.The stock last traded at $70.28 and had previously closed at $69.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.62.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

