The Buckle, Inc. Stock Climbs 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales increased by 23.3% in the month of October. The Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,500 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BKE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 376,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The Buckle has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

