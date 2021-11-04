The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

CG stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,242,565 shares of company stock valued at $205,145,361 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $36,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

