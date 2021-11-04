The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

