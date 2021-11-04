The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.70 million-$261.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.01 million.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 995,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,131. The company has a market cap of $688.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

