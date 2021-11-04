The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $400.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $384.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.18.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $340.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.46 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.01.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.