The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,441 shares during the quarter. The GEO Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mason Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of The GEO Group worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The GEO Group by 68,682.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,224,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 428,127 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The GEO Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GEO opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.