The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.96 ($96.42).

ETR HEI traded up €1.14 ($1.34) during trading on Thursday, hitting €66.66 ($78.42). The stock had a trading volume of 670,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

