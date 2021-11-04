The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report sales of $443.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.20 million and the lowest is $427.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $498.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

