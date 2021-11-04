The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.25. 9,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,638. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.55. The Hershey has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 260.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 44.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 24.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

