The Hershey Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Hershey in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

HSY stock opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

